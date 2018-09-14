Murder case against Tyler Tessier dropped after his suicide

Tyler Tessier committed suicide just hours before opening statements in his murder trial for the 2017 death of pregnant girlfriend Laura Wallen.

WASHINGTON — Case closed. Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Maryland officially dropped the murder charge against Tyler Tessier in the death of his pregnant girlfriend Laura Wallen.

Tessier allegedly admitted to detectives he shot Wallen in the back of the head.

Last week he killed himself in jail the morning opening arguments were set to begin in his trial, with prosecutors saying they intended to seek life in prison with no chance of parole.