202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Murder case against Tyler…

Murder case against Tyler Tessier dropped after his suicide

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP September 14, 2018 8:13 am 09/14/2018 08:13am
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — Case closed. Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Maryland officially dropped the murder charge against Tyler Tessier in the death of his pregnant girlfriend Laura Wallen.

Tessier allegedly admitted to detectives he shot Wallen in the back of the head.

Last week he killed himself in jail the morning opening arguments were set to begin in his trial, with prosecutors saying they intended to seek life in prison with no chance of parole.

Related Stories

Topics:
crime Laura Wallen Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News neal augenstein tyler tessier
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500