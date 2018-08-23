Prosecutors: Boyfriend ‘executed’ animals same way he murdered girlfriend

Tessier allegedly shot Wallen — a Howard County teacher — once in the head and buried her body in a remote area, accessible only by a 4-wheel-drive vehicle, according to prosecutors.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County prosecutors believe Tyler Tessier used a rifle stored in his friend’s animal processing facility to murder his pregnant girlfriend Laura Wallen, in September 2017.

Tessier allegedly shot Wallen — a Howard County teacher — once in the head and buried her body in a remote area, accessible only by a 4-wheel-drive vehicle, according to prosecutors.

In two recently filed motions, prosecutors for the first time described what they believe was the murder weapon.

In a filing asking the judge to permit jurors to visit the burial site in Damascus, prosecutors said it was important for jurors to see the farm and wild game processing facility called KS Kuts.

According to prosecutors, Tessier was friends with Kris Stiles, the owner of the facility.

Prosecutors want jurors to see the skid loader — a large piece of machinery — that they believe Tessier used to bury Wallen.

“There is also a very small shop on the property where customers bring their animals for processing,” wrote prosecutors. “In this small outbuilding, there is a shelf about 6 feet off the ground.”

“A small .22-caliber rifle was kept on that shelf for the employees of KS Cuts (sic) to kill animals,” according to the prosecution filing. “This weapon was recovered by the state back at that location.”

Prosecutors said the weapon cannot be excluded as the weapon used to murder Wallen: “The jury must see how easily accessible this weapon was for someone who is familiar with the shop and business.”

In the other motion, prosecutors said Wallen was shot once in the back of the head, at the brain stem.

“Testimony will be admitted that the defendant knew exactly where to shoot that would lead to Ms. Wallen’s death,” according to the prosecutors. “The defendant has executed hundreds of animals in the exact same manner in which he executed Ms. Wallen.

While the motion doesn’t specify whether Tessier worked as an employee for Stiles, it says he had open access to the skid loader. Tessier was temporarily living on the premises when he allegedly murdered Wallen.

Tessier is due in Montgomery County Circuit Court Friday morning for a motions hearing. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy has said he intends to seek life with no possibility of parole.

