Memorial Day road closures could clog up DC this weekend

Multiple events across D.C. this weekend plan to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day. If you're looking to attend, watch out for road closures.

Multiple events across D.C. plan to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. If you’re looking to attend, watch out for road closures.

National Memorial Day Parade closures

The National Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 26 on Constitution Avenue in D.C. starting at 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed on Monday, May 26 from around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to E/S of 15th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW (USPP Territory)

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps

12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue SW

The following streets will be closed on Monday, May 26 for the parade from noon to 5 p.m.:

Constitution Ave from 15th Street to 23rd Street NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on the I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge — HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on the I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue, NW from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking on Monday, May 26 for the parade from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street SW (Event vehicle drop-off location)

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking on Monday, May 26 for the parade disbanding area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.