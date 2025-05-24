Memorial Day road closures could clog up DC this weekend

Multiple events across D.C. plan to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day weekend. If you’re looking to attend, watch out for road closures.
National Memorial Day Parade closures
The National Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 26 on Constitution Avenue in D.C. starting at 2 p.m.
The following streets will be closed on Monday, May 26 from around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to E/S of 15th Street NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW (USPP Territory)
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW (USPP Territory)
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps
- 12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue SW
The following streets will be closed on Monday, May 26 for the parade from noon to 5 p.m.:
- Constitution Ave from 15th Street to 23rd Street NW
- Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on the I-395 SW Freeway
- Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge — HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on the I-395 SW Freeway
- 17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Virginia Avenue, NW from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue NW
The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking on Monday, May 26 for the parade from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW
- North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street SW (Event vehicle drop-off location)
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking on Monday, May 26 for the parade disbanding area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street NW
- 18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.