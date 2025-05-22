Memorial Day 2025: What’s open, what’s closed around DC area

Memorial Day is a solemn American tradition — a day to pause and honor those who paid the ultimate price in defense of freedom. Here's what you need to know.

Memorial Day is a solemn American tradition — a day to pause and honor the men and women who paid the ultimate price in defense of freedom.

It’s more than just barbecues and long weekends. It’s a time to remember those who never came home, to reflect on their sacrifice and to keep their stories alive.

This year, Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 26. Since it’s a federal holiday, most federal offices will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service won’t be dropping any mail off.

Here’s everything else you need to know.

Metrorail will operate on a Sunday holiday schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at midnight. Metrobus will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

MARC

There will no MARC train service. As for the commuter bus, there will be no service, except for #201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday “S” Schedule.

VRE

There will be no VRE service.

DC

Public schools and all locations of the D.C. Public Library will be closed Monday.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed Saturday and Monday.

The D.C. Department of Public Works will not collect trash and recycling Monday. Collection will slide by one day for the remainder of the week through Saturday. For example, if you normally have your trash and recycling picked up Monday, it will instead be picked up Tuesday. There will be no bulk trash removal Monday.

The D.C. Department of Transportation will suspend reversible lane operations throughout the District in the following locations:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

All parking enforcement is suspended Monday, except for D.C. Streetcar ticketing and towing.

Recreation centers, community centers and indoor aquatic centers run by Department of Parks and Recreation will be closed Monday. However, outdoor pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spray parks will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Maryland

All Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) branches will be closed.

Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations will also be closed Monday.

Frederick County

County government offices are closed.

In addition, schools and public library branches are closed.

Animal control offices and kennels will be closed for adoptions.

The landfill and Reichs Ford Recycling Center will be closed. There will be no curbside recycling pickup and all recycling collections will shift by one day for the rest of the week.

Montgomery County

County offices are closed.

Public schools and public libraries are also closed for the day.

The RideOn bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community recreation and senior centers will be closed, as will indoor aquatic centers.

Public garages, parking lots and curbside meters are all free.

As far as county-provided trash pickup, there will be no trash and recycling Monday and collections for the rest of the week will slide one day.

Prince George’s County

County government offices, except for public safety agencies, are closed Monday.

Schools in the county are closed as are public library branches.

There will be no trash collection or curbside recycling in county-contracted areas and county landfill and recycling facilities are closed.

The Animal Services Facility will be closed.

Virginia

Alexandria

Alexandria City Public Schools are closed.

All library branches are closed.

The impound lot is closed but fees will not accrue Monday.

The Alexandria Police Department will suspend enforcement of restrictions at parking meters and residential permit parking districts.

Warwick Pool, Old Town Pool and Memorial Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Charles Houston Recreation Center and Patrick Henry Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other City of Alexandria recreation and nature centers will be closed.

The DASH bus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Arlington County

Arlington County Public Schools and public libraries are closed.

County Parks and Recreation community centers are closed.

The Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center will open on shortened hours, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, spraygrounds in the county are open and will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Permit parking is in effect unless otherwise noted on the sign, but meters are not enforced.

There will be regular recycling and trash pickup on curbside routes.

On the ART transit service, only the ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, and 87 will operate and they will run on Sunday schedules. Other routes will not run.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Public Schools are closed Monday.

Public library branches are closed.

There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule Monday for county collection.

The recycling and disposal centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be open Monday.

Most Fairfax County Park Authority recreation centers are open Monday. However, Colvin Run Mill Sully Historic Site is closed.

The Fairfax Connect bus service will run on a Sunday schedule.

Loudoun County

Loudoun County government offices are closed.

Loudoun County Public Schools are closed, as are public library branches.

The landfill is closed.

Prince William County

Public schools and all library branches are closed.

The Prince William County landfill closes at 2 p.m.

