Police: Suspect fled after fatally shooting man, wounding child at Prince George’s Co. youth football game

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz speaks at a press conference on June 15 about a shooting at a youth football game at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Courtesy Prince George's County Police Department)

At a press conference late Saturday afternoon, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said the department has “promising leads” in the shooting that killed a man and wounded a child.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the school for a shooting and found a man in the bleachers suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Aziz said the suspect and the victim were watching the football game when a dispute happened.

Police said the second victim, a 5-year-old child, was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled after the shooting, police said.

“Prince George’s County is a safe place to live. We have our challenges and we have our issues, but this is where it comes into play that community and police work together to resolve these issues,” Aziz said. “We can’t do anything without the intelligence and information of our greater community who want to see an end to senseless violence.”

Aziz said the department wants to “bring some resolution to an affected family on Father’s Day weekend.”

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect or possible motives to contact 1-866-411-8477.

A map showing the area of the shooting is below.

