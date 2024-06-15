Missing woman found dead in Fairfax Co.

A woman who had been missing for nearly five days was found dead in Springfield, Virginia, Friday night, according to police.

Fairfax County police received a report of a body near a wooded area on the 7600 block of Highland Street just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Fayra Desiree Bonilla-Rubi dead.

Police said that she had been reported missing by her family on June 10.

Detectives are investigating this incident and will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said those with information about the incident are asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2, or can submit a tip at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where Bonilla-Rubi’s body was found:

