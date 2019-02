Designers, models, celebrities and fashionistas gather in New York City for Fashion week. See photos.

Designers, models, celebrities and fashionistas gather in New York City for Fashion week.

A guest arrives at Spring Studios in New York City for New York Fashion Week. (Courtesy Shannon Finney/shannonfinneyphotography.com)

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.