PHOTOS: George HW Bush’s final journey to the Capitol

See photos from the late President George H.W. Bush's final journey to D.C., including events at the Capitol and Washington National Cathedral.

WASHINGTON — Memorial services Tuesday honored the late President George H.W. Bush. The former president will lie in state until services Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Bush died at his Houston home Friday at age 94. His casket arrived Monday afternoon from Houston. In remarks at the Capitol, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the two-term congressman from Texas as a “great man” and a “gentle soul.”

Bush chose not to have a formal funeral procession through downtown Washington. Burial at his presidential library at Texas A&M University is set for Thursday.

See photos from Bush’s final journey to D.C. below.

Sully, former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

