Local leaders react to the death of former President George HW Bush

American flags around the the D.C. area were lowered Saturday, as local leaders reacted to the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

WASHINGTON — As the nation mourns the death of former President George H.W. Bush, so are local leaders in the D.C. area. Flags are being flown at half-staff on Saturday, and many are paying tribute to the memory of the World War II hero.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extended his thoughts to the Bush family, honoring the late president’s commitment to his country.

“President George H.W. Bush led a remarkable life, marked by his devotion to his beloved wife Barbara, commitment to public service, and unwavering decency to others,” the governor said in a statement. “May we all take a page from his book. Pam and I extend our thoughts to the Bush family during this time of loss.”

Gov. Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser all directed flags be lowered to half-staff.

In honor of President Bush’s legacy, I have ordered DC flags to be flown at half-staff. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 1, 2018



Hogan, who ordered the flags remain lowered through Dec. 30, also released a statement honoring the late president:

“George H.W. Bush’s lifetime of service and decades of dedication to honor and duty leave an indelible mark on our nation and on our hearts. He will always represent the very best America has to offer in public life: toughness with civility, firmness with kindness, and strength of conviction with force of character.”

In a presidential proclamation, President Donald Trump praised the 41st president’s leadership. He has ordered flags on all public buildings, military posts, U.S. embassies and consular offices be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days.

