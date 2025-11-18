New yoga studio featuring fluffy friends now open in DC’s Adams Morgan

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," we're heading to Lucky Pup Yoga to try out some moves and experience the joy of posing with puppies.

A new yoga studio in Adams Morgan is bringing wellness — and cute, fluffy, four-legged companions — to D.C.!

Lucky Pup isn’t your run-of-the-mill studio. Founded by co-owners Sophia Bonde and military veteran Tyler Shea, the business contributes to dog fostering efforts, working dog facilities and local shelters in the D.C. area. They also work with ethical veteran dog breeders.

While puppy yoga is offered on weekends, the studio offers plenty of regular classes with certified yogis during the week, too.

Lucky Pup has only been open for about three weeks, and, as we found out, the dogs who come by to visit aren’t much older than that!

To learn more about Lucky Pup, and experience a cuteness overload, head to their website.

