"Sails on the Potomac" is the first gathering of fully operational, Revolutionary War-era tall ship replicas in the D.C. area since America's Bicentennial in the 1970s.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How you can sail the Potomac on a Revolutionary War tall ship this weekend

It’s one of the most unique and interactive America 250 festivals you’ll find anywhere in the country this summer — right on the waterfront in historic Old Town Alexandria.

And did we mention it’s free?!?

“Sails on the Potomac” is the first gathering of fully operational, Revolutionary War-era tall ship replicas in the D.C. area since America’s Bicentennial in the 1970s. And this weekend only, you’ll get the chance to step on deck and get out on the water — with real-life colonial guides!

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax got an exclusive tour of the Tall Ship Providence, which docks year-round at the Pier Bar in Old Town. He also got the chance to check out ships from Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania joining the party.

This three-day festival running through June 14 also happens to be at the same time as Alexandria’s 48th annual Jazz Fest. So on top of free ship tours, there will be live music, historical pop-ups, food tents and much more.

While ship tour tickets are free this weekend, reservations are encouraged if you don’t want to wait in line as a walk-in. Get more information on timed tour tickets at the City of Alexandria’s website.

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