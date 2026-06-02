How to meet some of the National Zoo’s tiniest furry canine friends

Clocking in at just under 2.5 pounds and about a foot long, the fennec foxes at the Smithsonian's National Zoo prove that good things come in small packages.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How to meet some of the National Zoo's tiniest furry friends

Clocking in at just under 2.5 pounds and about a foot long, the fennec foxes at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo prove that good things come in small packages.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax got the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to play with these four-legged friends to learn a little more about what makes them so unique—and see how the Zoo is helping their species thrive in the wild.

It’s not a Pokémon, but this tiny, furry canine (who also happens to be a kind of unofficial Zoo mascot) is one of the cutest and most dreamy species you’ll find if you venture into the Small Mammals wing of the National Zoo!

Learn more about the National Zoo’s Center for Species Survival (CSS) here.

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