DC area’s most viral culinary sensation, Flavor Hive, opens new doors

What started as an Alexandria, Virginia, food truck operation that took the D.C. region (and the country) by storm has now evolved into a brand new restaurant in nearby Annandale.

We’re talking, of course, about Flavor Hive, the D.C. area’s most viral culinary sensation, whose founders have amassed millions of followers across social media since they opened less than two years ago.

Known for their “bring your own bag of chips” style halal meat bowls, Flavor Hive has now added to their menu and brought in new business partners to expand their footprint in the region.

If you’re not familiar with Flavor Hive, founders Shihan Chowdhury and Amgd Gende started with a simple mission: to bring flavors of their heritage to customers in the Capital Region.

Their hilarious videos, combined with good eats and awesome relationships with their customers, garnered the pair national fame, with people coming from all over the country to try their popular and reasonably-priced creations.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re following up with Flavor Hive, only a few months after our first visit to their truck in November 2024. Turns out, quite a bit has changed, and in the best way!

Learn more about their plans for expansion, what makes this new physical location different from their food truck, and what you can expect if you pay Flavor Hive a visit in Northern Virginia.

Flavor Hive, the D.C. area's most viral culinary sensation, has now evolved into a brand new restaurant in Annandale, Virginia. The Flavor Hive staff in front of its new restaurant in Annandale, Virginia. Flavor Hive has now added to their menu and brought in new business partners to expand their footprint in the region. Flavor Hive is their "bring your own bag of chips" style halal meat bowls.

