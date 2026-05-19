How to participate in Loudoun County’s biggest comic book event

In the latest episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax visited Comic Logic Books & Artwork, the shop that hosted a mini-convention-style event championing local vendors and collectors.

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Some call it the “Comic Con” of Loudoun County — a celebration of comics, art and much more at Lot Con in Ashburn, Virginia.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visited Comic Logic Books & Artwork, the shop that hosted a mini-convention-style event championing local vendors and collectors.

From veteran comic fans to those who are merely comic curious, there’s a little something for everyone here.

Tune in to see how this event is also inspiring a new generation to take up the comic book mantle for years to come!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM.

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Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here.

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