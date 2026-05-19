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How to participate in Loudoun County’s biggest comic book event

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

May 19, 2026, 5:19 AM

Where to find NoVa's version of Comic Con

Some call it the “Comic Con” of Loudoun County — a celebration of comics, art and much more at Lot Con in Ashburn, Virginia.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visited Comic Logic Books & Artwork, the shop that hosted a mini-convention-style event championing local vendors and collectors.

From veteran comic fans to those who are merely comic curious, there’s a little something for everyone here.

Tune in to see how this event is also inspiring a new generation to take up the comic book mantle for years to come!

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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