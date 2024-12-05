Step into Flavor Hive — Alexandria’s most exciting, viral food truck sensation

It started with a dream and a pound of halal meat inside a bag of chips for $10. Now it's become a national sensation, with a permanent satellite truck opening up next week in D.C. near L'Enfant Plaza.

Even if you think you haven’t heard of the creators behind Flavor Hive in Alexandria, Virginia, chances are you’ve scrolled past one of their viral social media videos at some point recently.

Founders Shihan Chowdhury and Amgd Gende have blown up, becoming some of the D.C. area’s most viral food content creators for their incredible eats and engaging personalities.

The Flavor Hive is more like a network of food trucks, located in an unassuming parking lot on Duke Street — but they’re expanding rapidly. Next week, they’ll be opening up a permanent satellite truck in D.C. near L’Enfant Plaza.

As WTOP’s Matt Kaufax found out in today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” there’s a reason Shihan, Amgd and the Flavor Hive team have amassed a grassroots following that’s propelled them to fame — boasting over 574,000 followers on TikTok.

Come along with Matt — and try not to get hungry. It’s time to take a video journey to the Hive!

