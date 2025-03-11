Live Radio
This DC-area urban legend lives on through a little known historical marker in Virginia

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

March 11, 2025, 4:46 AM

The legend of Alexandria’s ‘goosepigs’ comes back to life

Have you ever heard of a goosepig?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to Old Town Alexandria to learn more about one of the D.C. region’s most peculiar urban legends.

It’s something Matt found out about after doing a story on the City of Alexandria’s new “sign finder,” a digital locator tool that gives you access to nearly 200 of the city’s historical markers at your fingertips.

When Matt went looking through the sign finder, he stumbled upon a marker in Old Town North, on N. Pitt Street near First and Montgomery: A sign commemorating the story of this oddly proportioned hybrid creature, which first popped up in Alexandria around the early 1800s.

Come along with Matt, and an Alexandria historian you’ve come to know through his show, to learn more about this tall tale!

You can see the “Goosepig” marker for yourself by visiting historic Old Town Alexandria, or you can view a PDF of the marker using the Sign Finder tool on the city’s website.

