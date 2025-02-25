In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax takes a journey to Alexandria to track down historic pieces of the past.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. New digital tool allows you to track down Alexandria’s historical markers

If you ever wanted a “sign” to encourage you to learn more about the history of the D.C. region, here it is.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax takes a journey to Alexandria, Virginia, to track down historic pieces of the past.

With just a couple taps on your smartphone, you can access every single historical place marked by a plaque, poster or bulletin — you name it — still standing in the city of Alexandria.

It’s called the “sign finder.”

The online map uses ArcGIS technology to pinpoint the exact location of every sign documenting an interesting event, person, place or phenomenon in the city.

As Matt found out, there are more markers than you could possibly imagine in Alexandria’s historic city limits, each with its own fascinating historical backstory.

Whether you live in the D.C. region, are just visiting Alexandria, or simply feel like a fun historical scavenger hunt, this tool makes learning fun! Access the Alexandria Historical Sign Finder on the city’s website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.