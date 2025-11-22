Several food distribution events happening in Maryland this weekend        

A Montgomery Co. nonprofit says it’s getting dozens of daily calls from families who need extra help getting food. This weekend, the group is hoping to meet the need with Thanksgiving meals for 30,000 families.

A Montgomery County nonprofit says it’s getting dozens of calls every day from families who need a little extra help getting food on the dinner table. This weekend, So What Else is hoping to meet the need with Thanksgiving meals for 30,000 families.

It’s just some of the many giveaways happening around the region leading into Thanksgiving next week.

“We’re receiving 40 to 50 new emergency inquiries a day, and so we’re trying to find ways to just be able to service as much as possible through this hunger crisis,” said Dave Silbert, executive director of So What Else, which his holding its giveaways at its headquarters in the Randolph Hills Shopping Center.

“We’re navigating sort of a large-scale, long-term hunger crisis,” he added.

In recent days, Silbert said, a Montgomery County school reached out after their food pantry vendor couldn’t help.

“Our kids are really struggling, so we’re just receiving those kinds of messages every day,” he said.

That’s why they’re helping out as much as they’re able to, but also hoping anyone else who is able to help will do so.

“If you don’t want to go grocery shopping and add a few more items to your cart and donate them toward us, you can certainly go on our website,” said May Nash, deputy director at So What Else. “It’s only $24 to donate to a family of four for a Thanksgiving meal. I think that is a pretty reasonable price that we’re able to get a full meal for families.”

“I think people forget that this is a very wealthy area, so they don’t realize that there are people that are still food insecure,” she added.

So What Else will be distributing meals on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4924 Wyaconda Road in North Bethesda.

Other distribution events happening in Maryland include:

Saturday, Nov. 22:

8:30 a.m.: Islamic Relief USA, along with ALIVE, will be distributing hundreds of turkeys to underserved populations, while supplies last.

9 a.m.: Prince George’s County Council members Calvin Hawkins and Shayla Adams-Stafford with the First Baptist Church of Highland Park at 6801 Sheriff Road in Landover.

9 a.m.: Prince George’s County Council Vice Chair Krystal Oriadha is hosting a free food giveaway on Saturday at Bishop McNamara High School at 6800 Marlboro Pike in Forestville, and run while supplies last. A free turkey and other Thanksgiving staples will be distributed to more than 1,000 families on a first-come, first-served basis.

10 a.m.: Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay will host her annual District 6 Thanksgiving turkey drive giveaway at Metropolitan Baptist Church on 1200 Mercantile Lane in Largo.

11 a.m.: Prince George’s Council member Wanika Fisher, in partnership with the Prince George’s County Police District I, will host a giveaway for Prince George’s County residents. Participants must register ahead of time at the Prince George’s County Police Department on 5000 Rhode Island Ave.

Sunday, Nov. 23:

So What Else will be distributing meals on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4924 Wyaconda Road in North Bethesda.

2 p.m.: Interfaith Coalition of Bowie will be distributing food at the Bowie Community Center at 3209 Stonybrook Drive.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.