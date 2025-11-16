This DC-area nonprofit is seeing fewer donations this holiday season. Here’s how you can help

A local nonprofit is working to keep its tradition of serving holiday meals to unhoused people in the D.C. region, even as donations have slowed this season.

“Our goal for this year would be 2,500 meals on Thanksgiving, and then 2,500 meals again a month later on Christmas Day,” said Jay Herriott, founder of The 25th Project, a D.C.-area nonprofit that donates meals on the 25th of every month.

Herriott said the organization has noticed a slowdown in donations compared to last year. He suspects that is because of the recent 43-day government shutdown, which was the longest in U.S. history.

Volunteers have been signing up, but those at The 25th Project have noticed “less food … less protein, less ham, less turkey, from what has been in years past,” Herriott said.

Still, he remains hopeful that donations will rebound. “We anticipate it picking up as everybody’s going back to work,” he told WTOP.

To donate food items or to volunteer, register on The 25th Project’s website. In addition to proteins, the organization is in need of side dishes and desserts. “We have a whole pie-cutting station,” Herriott said.

All food items must be fully cooked and brought to Burke Community Church on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. Volunteers can reheat food at the church, so items prepared in advance are acceptable. “As long as it’s completely cooked, then we can use it,” Herriott said.

Food plating begins at 8 a.m. on both holidays.

Burke Community Church is located at 9900 Old Keene Mill Road in Burke, Virginia.

