Temple Hills man charged in fatal shooting outside CVS in Camp Springs

A Temple Hills, Maryland, man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man just outside a CVS store in Camp Springs, police announced Monday.

Christian Okubo, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Anthony Bullock, of D.C.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Friday, when Prince George’s County police officers responded to the CVS at 7050 Allentown Road and found Bullock, who’d been shot multiple times; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any other details about the shooting, but witnesses told WTOP it appeared the shooter and Bullock knew each other. The two dapped each other up before one man pulled out a gun and shot Bullock at close range, according to witnesses.

Once Bullock fell to the ground, witnesses said the shooter stood over him and fired several more shots.

Police said they’re still investigating what motivated the attack.

Okubo is being held without bond at the Prince George’s County jail, according to a news release from police.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

