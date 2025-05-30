Man killed outside Prince George’s County CVS in apparent targeted attack

A man was killed Friday morning just outside a CVS store in Camp Springs, Maryland, in what witnesses said was a targeted attack.

A man was killed Friday morning just outside a CVS store in Camp Springs, Maryland, in what witnesses said was a targeted attack.

Prince George’s County police said they responded to the store at 7050 Allentown Road at about 10 a.m. and found a man on the ground who’d been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any other details about the shooting, but witnesses told WTOP it appeared the shooter and the man who was killed knew each other. The two dapped each other up before one pulled out a gun and shot the other man at close range, according to witnesses.

Once the man who’d been shot fell to the ground, witnesses said the shooter stood over him and fired several more shots.

Police said they’re still working to identify the shooter and what motivated the attack.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

