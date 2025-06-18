Newly sworn-in Prince George’s County executive selects new police chief

Newly sworn-in Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy selected a new leader for the Maryland county's police department to take over from Malik Aziz, who is in the running for a new job in Phoenix, Arizona.

During a news conference Wednesday, Braveboy appointed George Nader, who’s been serving as deputy chief.

“I met Chief Nader in the community, where he loves to be. He will bring a renewed commitment to community policing back to Prince George’s County,” Braveboy said. “You now have a chief who knows your journey because he walked it; who respects your work because he has done it; and who will lead you forward with wisdom, courage, and care.”

Nader has served as the deputy chief of the Prince George’s County Police Department since 1996, while also serving as the assistant chief of the Metro Transit Police Department’s Bureau of Homeland Security since 2016.

WTOP has reached out to Metro Transit Police for comment regarding a replacement for Nader’s position.

“Law enforcement is not an easy profession,” Nader said Wednesday. “I’m that kind of guy that loves it.”

In addition to Nader’s appointment, Braveboy announced George Nichols will serve as the assistant chief of the department and the department will restore “police districts” in the county.

Nader added that he plans to hold a “community-first” mindset during his time as chief, prioritizing working with the county council and government to implement measures to reduce crime and bolster trust in the police department.

“Trust in law enforcement is critical. There’s no way a police department can be successful or provide public safety to a community that doesn’t trust them,” he said.

Aziz was named as one of three finalists in the running to be the permanent police chief in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

He served as the department’s chief since 2021, and has more than 35 years of experience in law enforcement. He spent part of his career with the Dallas Police Department.

Braveboy thanked Aziz for his time serving the county but said having a police chief that is “committed to being in Prince George’s County … is key.”

The police chief position for the City of Phoenix opened after the interim chief, Michael Sullivan, was chosen to be the U.S. Capitol Police chief. Sullivan will be sworn in June 30.

Aziz is competing with Matthew Giordano, the executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and Mirtha Ramos, the chief of police of the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia.

At a public forum on Monday, June 16, Aziz said his priorities in the Phoenix role would be to implement measures focused on the mental health and wellness of officers, innovative technology and upping staffing levels.

The chosen candidate for the Phoenix police chief will be announced in July.

