Moore administration officials try to put human services secretary’s DUI charge behind them

Moore administration officials were trying to put DUI charges against Human Services Secretary Rafael López in the past, with López and the governor both saying the secretary has taken “full responsibility” for his actions.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

They were responding to reports that López was charged in Washington, D.C., with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle while impaired on the evening of Jan. 18.

Court documents in the case name the driver as Ralph Lopez, but list a home address that is the same as a property Rafael López lists in his Maryland financial disclosure forms as one that he owns. The charges were first reported on Friday by Fox45.

According to a police report in the case, López was driving in the unit block of Louisiana Avenue NW about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when an officer noticed his car crossing the center line several times. After stopping for a red light at D Street NW, the car sat for 10 seconds after the light turned green, forcing another car to go around before it started moving.

The officer pulled the car over on North Capitol Street, where the driver said he was returning from a friend’s house where he had had two drinks — he later said one — between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. But the police report said the driver’s face was flush, he had “red, watery eyes” and a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming off him.

López was wearing a walking boot for a previous foot injury, so the officer did not administer walking sobriety tests, but did administer other tests including eye-tracking, reciting part of the alphabet, counting backwards and touching his finger to his nose. After those tests, the office administered a breath test and recorded a breath alcohol content of 0.097. The legal limit in the District is 0.08.

López was scheduled to take leave for a medical procedure this spring, but was put on administrative leave from his job after “after immediately reporting a charge for driving under the influence” to the administration, according to a statement released by the department.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” López said in that statement. “I have taken the appropriate corrective measures and appreciate the support I have received from my family, friends, and colleagues.”

He returned to work on April 15, his office said.

López’s statement was echoed by Gov. Wes Moore (D) when he was asked about it Friday.

“The secretary has taken full accountability and responsibility for his action and I would just refer people to his statement,” Moore said.

López has a status hearing scheduled in his case on Aug. 13 before D.C. Superior Court Judge Tyrona DeWitt.