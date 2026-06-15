UFC Freedom 250 turns White House South Lawn into the ultimate fight night

UFC Freedom 250 had more than 4,000 spectators on the South Lawn, while another 80,000 watched on giant screens on the Ellipse.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. UFC fans react to Freedom 250 fights on the White House South Lawn

The South Lawn of the White House has seen its share of sports. From Harry Truman and George H.W. Bush tossing horseshoes to Olympian Peggy Fleming ice skating during the Carter administration to George W. Bush hosting T-ball games for Little Leaguers.

But it has never seen anything like UFC Freedom 250.

More than 4,000 spectators packed the South Lawn, while 80,000 tickets were allotted for fans to watch the fight on giant screens from the Ellipse.

The UFC Freedom 250 weekend fan fest drew people from around the world.

While some saw the event through a political lens, others, like Annabelle Galindo of El Paso, Texas, came purely for the sport.

“I came with my son,” Galindo said. “It’s not about politics at all. It’s about seeing the most dangerous men in the world fight.”

The fan fest featured interactive exhibits, VIP meet-and-greets with UFC fighters and WWE superstars, and a chance for fans to step inside a real UFC octagon. They were also allowed to sit on the apron of a WWE ring.

The event didn’t just attract out-of-towners. It also brought out locals like Malik Burrell.

“At the end of the day, this is one of the most historic events I’ve ever seen when it comes to the city,” Burrell said.

After the main event, which Joe Rogan called one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Justin Gaethje handed Ilia Topuria his first loss and claimed the undisputed UFC lightweight championship as fans watched fireworks over the Washington Monument on their way out.

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