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1 person in critical condition after house fire in Arlington

WTOP Staff

June 15, 2026, 6:36 AM

A house fire in Arlington, Virginia, left one person in critical condition on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Courtesy Arlington County Fire Department)

One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday evening.

Fire officials said they were called to the 6000 block of 25th Road North at 5:20 p.m. for a reported house fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames coming out of the home and put them out.

They pulled one person from the fire and rushed them to Virginia Hospital Center with what fire officials described as life-threatening injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is a map of where the house fire took place:

Map of Arlington house fire
(Courtesy Google Maps)

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