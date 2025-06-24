Challenges for drivers and walkers in Silver Spring with Purple Line construction

Motorists and pedestrians have a new challenge in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, thanks to the latest phase of Purple Line construction.

Motorists and pedestrians have a new challenge in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, thanks to the latest phase of Purple Line construction.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Purple Line construction brings a new challenge for drivers and walkers in Silver Spring

Until middle to late August, Wayne Avenue at Fenton Street near the Silver Spring Library is closed so workers can lay track and make other Purple Line improvements.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said it chose the summer when school is out for this project to “minimize disruption.” Some bus routes could be impacted, MDOT said.

It’s part of ongoing construction on the Purple Line in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties that’s made it hard to access some areas. That work has led to financial losses for some businesses; MDOT has offered grants to some of the impacted small businesses.

Walking through the area is kind of like going through a maze of big orange construction barriers and sidewalk detour signs.

Laura Schoenfeld, who lives in the area, is not all that concerned about the impact on drivers.

“It’s weirdly quiet because there’s no traffic, that’s a plus,” Schoenfeld said.

Corey Baker walks through the area quite a bit: “For me, I don’t really mind. I like the walking; but for the older people, especially, y’all got to think about them.”

“It’s very inconvenient, especially to commuters during rush hour,” he added.

Schoenfeld agreed it’s a little difficult walking around the area but is trying to be optimistic.

“I think they did a pretty good job in the grand scheme … it’s just been taking forever,” she said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.