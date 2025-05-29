Man charged for stabbing Bowie High student

Police responded to a call for a "dispute among several youths" in the parking lot of the Maryland high school. Officers found one student who had been stabbed and transported them to a local hospital.

A man has been arrested and charged for stabbing a Bowie High School student on Wednesday, police said.

In a news release on Wednesday night, police in Bowie, Maryland, said they responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. for a “dispute among several youths” in the parking lot of the high school. There, they found one student who had two puncture wounds. That student was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man, who was not a student and later identified as 21-year-old Jorge Zamudio Lozano, was arrested and charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and possession of a weapon on school property. Lozano is being held in jail without bond and awaiting a June 27 preliminary hearing, court documents showed.

WTOP news partner 7News reported that Lozano had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a traffic-related incident with the 16-year-old student, which boiled over into a physical fight around dismissal time.

“We’re still trying to ascertain the details of the prior relationship that exists between the suspect and the victim in this case,” Bowie Chief of Police Dwayne Preston told WTOP.

No other students or staff were injured.

“I want to stress that we’ve identified the parties involved,” Preston said. “It appears to be just involving those parties involved in the incident. It doesn’t appear to be any threat to anyone else at this point.”

In a letter home to the school community, Principal Joe Kautzer wrote that safety remains a top priority and urged parents to discuss “acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate” with their children.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to this incident to call the City of Bowie Police Department at 240-544-5700.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

