Foodie favorite: No need to cross the Bay Bridge to reach this Md. beach town

A charming little beach town in the D.C. region is becoming a hot place to eat and drink, and you don’t have to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to get there.

It’s North Beach, on the western shore of the bay in Southern Maryland.

Resident Krista Pfunder said the town is the opposite of Ocean City.

“It never feels too crowded here,” said Pfunder, who is the general manager of Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

Several restaurants that have opened in North Beach in just the last five years are getting a lot of attention.

Among them is Vaughan Cheese, a cheese counter and restaurant run by a couple with New York City restaurant experience.

“Megan and Tyler Vaughan, they are experts in the field,” Pfunder said. “They had a stall, or booth, at the local farmer’s market selling cheese, and eventually were able to open their restaurant.”

If you’re craving a sugar high, a bakery that used to be known as Sweet Sue’s got a new owner and name in 2021: The Bakist.

Another one of Pfunder’s favorites is Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar. It serves southern coastal cuisine, and boasts an absolutely massive drink menu.

“They have great food, and all kinds of cocktails that they change often, and that’s a lot of fun,” she said.

One of the newest additions to the town’s food scene is City Sliders. It offers about 25 kinds of sliders, including bison, Nashville hot chicken and Peking duck, along with handspun shakes.

Once your stomach is full and happy, consider taking time to enjoy the bay views.

“We have a boardwalk which is really walkable. It’s a very relaxing stroll right along the bay,” said Pfunder. The town also has a fishing pier.

Beach fees can be pricey if you don’t live nearby. All North Beach residents have free access to the beach.

If you live in Calvert County, the fee is $9 for adults ages 12 and up, and $6 for kids age 3 to 11. For out-of-county residents, the fee is $25 for adults, and $10 for kids. Children ages 2 and younger are free, no matter where they live.

