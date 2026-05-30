Maryland governor orders state aid for farmers hit by April freeze

Gov. Wes Moore said the damage to wine and fruit crops "requires a unified and coordinated response to restabilize our farming community."

One day after he requested federal help for farmers hit by a disastrous late-season freeze, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore directed state agencies to provide assistance.

“The devastating damage caused by the severe statewide freeze requires a unified and coordinated response to restabilize our farming community,” Moore said in the directive.

“The April freeze caused catastrophic damage to commodity and perennial crops, leading to historic losses in fruit and grape yields that will result in a multiyear recovery cycle for vines and orchards,” Moore said.

In a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins earlier in the week, Moore requested emergency loans and other federal aid. Apple, peach and barley crops were near total losses in some jurisdictions, he wrote.

Under Moore’s directive, the Maryland’s Department of Agriculture is to waive the regulations mandating that Class 4 wineries source at least 51% of their ingredients from in-state producers or have 20 more acres in cultivation.

The agency is also to facilitate distribution of all available federal disaster funds, and encourage Maryland institutions, organizations food banks and consumers to buy local products whenever possible to support farms and agricultural businesses.

The governor also directed the state Department of the Environment to prioritize applications for water permits for agricultural production.

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