Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland | King Charles III's first address | Remembering Queen Elizabeth's DC visit
Home » Maryland News » 11-year-old charged with arson…

11-year-old charged with arson after Maryland dollar store fire

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 13, 2022, 4:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A child is facing arson charges over a fire at a dollar store in Carroll County, Maryland, earlier this month.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says an 11-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree arson and released to his parents’ custody. His name will not be released due to his age and the charges will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

The fire occurred on Sept. 3 at a Dollar General on Main Street in Hampstead. Within minutes of arriving, firefighters upgraded the fire to two alarms, calling in firefighters from neighboring counties to the scene to help put out the blaze.

It took over an hour to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported, though the massive fire destroyed the store, a news release from the fire marshal’s office said.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Carroll County for their support since this devastating fire,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a statement. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the assistance of the Hampstead Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.”

Juvenile fire-setting is a serious issue contributing to dozens of fires yearly in Maryland, the fire marshal’s office said, adding that about half of these fires are started using smoking materials such as matches and lighters.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News | Parenting Tips

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

Tech panel pushes ‘new public-private model’ for competition with China

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up