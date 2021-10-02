2 young children dead following Hagerstown fire

Two children have died following a fire at a home in Hagerstown, Maryland, last Thursday.

Two children have died following a fire at a home in Hagerstown, Maryland, last week. According to the Hagerstown Fire Department, the young children, Carter and London, died Sunday at Children’s National in D.C.

Around 7 p.m. last Thursday, the Hagerstown Fire Department received the call for a fire on Noland Drive. When they arrived about two minutes later, they found two adults had escaped from the flames but two kids were still trapped inside.

The home is part of the Hagerstown Housing Authorities’ Noland Village and fire fighters had trained in some of the unoccupied units for several months. They were able to rescue the children from one of the home’s front bedrooms in less than five minutes. Medics found that they were both in cardiac arrest and immediately given CPR.

All four of the home’s occupants were taken to Meritus Medical Center and then the children were flown to Children’s National Hospital.

Updates, according to a Gofundme page set up by family members, said the children were not responding to tests over the weekend and that they were still on life support. The children, who were both under the age of five, died from their injuries Sunday.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said it was started in the second floor rear bedroom.