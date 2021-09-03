CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Maryland News » Tornado that struck Anne…

Tornado that struck Anne Arundel Co. one of ‘strongest tornadoes’ in Md. in past decade

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The National Weather Service concluded on Friday that the remnants of Hurricane Ida produced one of Maryland’s strongest tornadoes in the past decade.

Winds peaked at 125 mph as the tornado traveled through Anne Arundel County and Annapolis, the state’s capitol, Wednesday. Only four other EF2 or stronger tornadoes have occurred in the state in the past 10 years, the weather service said.

One resident said Wednesday’s twister sounded like a freight train.

Significant structural damage to homes, businesses and a school were reported, but thankfully, no injuries were reported — even as the tornado tracked through heavily populated areas.

Several eyewitnesses told the weather service they received warnings on their cellphones and began sheltering in response.

Dozens of trees were uprooted and large branches were snapped in a path that started in the southwest and continued to the northeast.

Path of tornado that struck the Edgewater and Annapolis areas on Wednesday. (Courtesy National Weather Service)

While several homes lost portions of their roofs, one home in the middle of the track was unroofed entirely.

“A fast-food restaurant had its sign entirely removed from its post. Another commercial building had its roof removed, significant upper portions of the cinder block building removed, and its large commercial sign post blown over,” the weather service reported.

Windows were blown out of a strip mall and telephones with attached wires were downed.
A secondary tornado was produced “by the same supercell” that traveled through Edgemere, but reported damages were significantly less.

Path of the tornado that struck the Edgemere area in Maryland on Wednesday. (Courtesy National Weather Service)

Building inspectors in Annapolis determined there were 38 people displaced with three destroyed buildings, 24 condemned buildings, 26 structures with major damage and 49 buildings with minor damage.

Those numbers are expected to rise.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

At NASA, telework and remote work will look differently for each employee

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up