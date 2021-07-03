FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
St. Mary’s Co. confirms 1st case of COVID-19 delta variant

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

July 3, 2021, 12:53 AM

St. Mary’s County, Maryland, confirmed a positive case of the delta variant of the coronavirus Friday evening.

Health officials in the county said in a news release that it is the first case of the strain detected. They offered no further details about the person who tested positive. The delta variant is considered the most highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

“It is critical that anyone eligible in our community get vaccinated,” St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said in a statement. “As more people in our community are fully vaccinated, we reduce the likelihood that this new infectious Delta variant will spread in St. Mary’s.”

The delta variant can cause severe illness, especially in unvaccinated people. Brewster said it is essential for those who have not received the vaccine to continue performing preventative measures, including wearing masks, handwashing, and social distancing.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should take a COVID-19 test, the release said.

The spread of the delta strain has triggered a rise in cases worldwide.

The Center for Disease Control reported a 10% increase in cases last week, with a quarter of them containing the Delta strain. It is considered the most highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

