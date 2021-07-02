U.Md. students, faculty could win $250 gift card for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Students and faculty at the University of Maryland could win a $250 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Every Friday from July 9 to July 30, the school will draw the name of one student and one faculty member who have confirmed their vaccination status online and used the hashtag #Vax4Maryland with a photo or video on social media encouraging others to get vaccinated.
The weekly winners will receive a gift card to the University Book Store.
This “Vax 4 Maryland” contest is part of the university’s larger push to inoculate the campus community ahead of the fall semester, when all students, faculty and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The University Health Center is offering Pfizer vaccine appointments for Terps 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 7 and July 8.
More details about contest eligibility can be found online.
