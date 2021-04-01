All Marylanders can now preregister for vaccine; next mass vaccine sites announced

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday the state is opening up COVID-19 vaccine registration to all Marylanders and anticipates being able to offer them shots ahead of a previously announced April 27 date.

“As of today, every single Marylander who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can now preregister for an appointment at a mass vaccination site,” Hogan said during a news conference Thursday.

As it stands now, the state anticipates moving to Phase 3 of the vaccine rollout, under which all residents 16 and older are eligible for the shots, April 27. Hogan suggested that date was likely to be moved up if COVID-19 vaccine supply provided by the federal government continues ramping up.

“As a result of the robust infrastructure that we have built, our rapidly accelerating vaccination rate and, finally, that critical increase in vaccine supply, we likely will be able to make announcements in the days ahead regarding further acceleration of vaccine eligibility phases,” Hogan said.

Earlier this week, the state expanded eligibility to residents 16 and older with underlying medical conditions as well as people with disabilities. Starting April 13, the state is set to expand eligibility to Marylanders 55 and older and essential workers of any age in critical industries.

Hogan also detailed where the state’s new mass vaccine sites would be located.

The Germantown campus of Montgomery College and Timonium Fairgrounds sites, announced earlier this month, are set to open next week.

The week of April 12, sites are expected to open at Frederick Community College in Frederick and at the Navy Marine Crops Memorial Stadium in Anne Arundel County.

The following week, April 19, a mass vaccine site is expected to open at Ripken Stadium in Harford County.

The final of the state’s 12 mass vaccination sites is set to open the week of April 26 at the Mall in Columbia in Howard County.

Also, starting Friday, the Eastern Shore mass vaccination site in Salisbury will open a “no-appointment-necessary” walk-up line for any Marylander who’s currently eligible.

This story will be updated.

