A snapshot of DC-area COVID-19 cases and deaths as restrictions loosen

Across Maryland, Virginia and D.C. the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths Thursday are up over Wednesday and in most cases, exceed their seven-day running average. Here's a breakdown.

Maryland

Maryland reported 7,585 new COVID-19 cases since March 26, with a seven-day running average of new cases rising from 1,064 to 1,278 over the last week.

The number of new cases has more than doubled since March 9, the day Gov. Larry Hogan eased restrictions on business activity and social gatherings in Maryland.

The state lifted capacity limits on dining in Maryland on March 12.

Since Friday, the state has reported 71 deaths, with the seven-day running average over the last week falling slightly from 14 to 12.

Maryland reported 1,013 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 933 on March 26 and above the daily average of 994 over that time.

Virginia

Virginia reported 8,739 new COVID-19 cases since March 26, with a seven-day running average of new cases rising from 1,411 to 1,505 over the last week, with a peak of 1,530 on March 30.

The commonwealth also reported 114 COVID-19 deaths during that time, with the seven-day running average of deaths over the last week rising from nine to 16.

There were 1,046 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of Thursday, up from 1,003 last Friday and above the daily average of 1,031 during that period.

Meanwhile, Virginia lifted some coronavirus restrictions affecting social gatherings, entertainment venues, recreational sporting events and in-person graduation and commencement events.

DC

The District has reported 831 new cases of COVID-19 since March 26, with the seven-day running average over the last week rising from 113 to 141. Eleven COVID-19 deaths have been reported during that time.

D.C. reported 136 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 133 on March 26, above the daily average of 129 in that timeframe.

The District loosened some coronavirus restrictions on March 22, allowing some indoor restaurant dining, larger outdoor gatherings and some school sports.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.