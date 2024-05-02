Live Radio
2 killed, 3 hurt in Capital Beltway crash in Prince George’s Co.

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

May 7, 2024, 5:30 PM

Around 12:30 p.m. Maryland State Police responded to the Outer Loop near exit 27 for reports of a single-vehicle crash. (Courtesy 7News)

Two people died and three others were hurt after a car crashed into the woods off the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Maryland State Police responded to the Outer Loop near exit 27 for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver, later identified as 74-year-old Dorothy Skinner, of Beltsville, was behind the wheel of a Ford vehicle before she lost control, leaving the roadway and crashing into the wooded area along the side.

A 14-year-old passenger, identified as Loren Jones, of Hyattsville, was also killed in the crash. Three other people were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Westbound lanes of I-495 were closed for two hours following the investigation and have since reopened. Police and other emergency personnel remain on the scene, so motorists should proceed with caution.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

