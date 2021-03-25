Students in Maryland schools will soon sit a little closer together

Maryland is moving forward in adopting the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on how close students can sit in school.

The CDC revised its school guidelines, allowing for 3 feet of separation. Previously, the recommendation was 6 feet of separation. State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said Maryland will adopt the new policy.

“This updated guidance and the continued low rate of cases in schools should empower

all Maryland schools to bring more students back into the classroom and/or give students the opportunity to receive in-person instruction more frequently before the end of the school year,” Salmon said in a news release.

Recent CDC studies found that 3 feet of distance between students did not significantly impact transmission of COVID-19 when compared to the earlier 6-feet-distancing guidance.

Gov. Larry Hogan endorses the new guidelines.

“Every single Maryland student must have the opportunity to return to attending school in some form or fashion, and this updated CDC guidance is another step in the right direction,” Hogan said.

State leaders have taken a series of steps to keep schools as safe as possible as they reopen, including increased funding, COVID-19 testing, prioritizing teacher vaccination, and making personal protective gear, such as masks and face shields, available.

