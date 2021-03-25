Don’t show up at a Virginia vaccination site without an appointment

People who do not have appointments for coronavirus vaccines in Virginia are being told that they should not go to vaccination centers.

People who do not have appointments for coronavirus vaccines in Virginia are being told that they should not go to vaccination centers.

Only people with official appointments or invitations for the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed inside Community Vaccination Centers to get the vaccines.

“CVCs currently are intended for people eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1 in Virginia, who are at higher risk for exposure to or severe illness from COVID-19,” according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

When the vaccination centers first opened, some walk-ins were allowed, but that is no longer the case.

The clinics have plans for how unused doses will be administered, with eligible people given priority.

If you have an appointment, here’s what you need to know:

Arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before your appointment. You won’t be allowed in early.

Bring a copy of your confirmed appointment (email, text, bar code) or other proof of your name.

To preregister, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).