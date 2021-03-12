CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland continues decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

March 12, 2021, 12:18 PM

The decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland is continuing, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.

The number of people in Maryland’s COVID-19 intensive care wards has dropped below 200 for the first time since last Nov. 12, Hogan’s office said in a statement.

The case rate and positivity rate have also dropped, which led Hogan to lift many restrictions earlier this week.

Overall, hospitalizations are down by 60% since peaking close to 2,000 in January.

Maryland reports the number of covid19 patients hospitalized overall has dropped by 60 percent since peaking in January 2021. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Health)

“We will keep following the science and taking a cautious and vigilant approach as we continue on the road to health and economic recovery,” Hogan said in the statement.

All that said, the number of people hospitalized is still about 63% higher than at the level reached in September, when 281 people were hospitalized.

More than 20% of Marylanders have received their first vaccine shot, which lands the state at 19th in the country for total doses administered, according to the CDC.

Maryland has had 391,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,030 deaths.

You can see all the numbers and the longer-term trends on WTOP’s coronavirus tracker.

 

