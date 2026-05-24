‘Rolling to Remember’ brings thousands of motorcyclists to DC

Thousands of motorcyclists rode from the Pentagon to the National Mall Sunday afternoon as part of an annual event honoring fallen veterans and service members.

After finishing Sunday’s annual motorcycle ride from the Pentagon to the National Mall, J.R. May parked his bike along Constitution Avenue and reflected.

He’s attended the “Rolling to Remember” ride for several years. He noticed many people lining the streets near the Lincoln Memorial to watch the event, and worried they may have thought it was all part of a parade.

Instead, though, May said thousands of people from across the world congregate in the D.C. region ahead of Memorial Day weekend to increase awareness that some service members are still missing. Others are suffering from PTSD.

Sunday marked the 38th consecutive year of the ride, according to the event’s website.

“We’re remembering people that have died in the past and have been captured, going through PTSD and having trouble with that,” May, from Kentucky, told WTOP.

The group departed from the Pentagon and crossed the Arlington Memorial Bridge before driving toward the National Mall.

Some honked and blasted the “Star Spangled Banner.” Others attached large American flags to the back of their motorcycles.

“This is my hometown, and to me, they do it right on Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” Carol King said. “My husband was a Marine Corps vet. I want to do what I can.”

Mary Lanphere felt similarly.

“I love our veterans, and I am so thankful for everything that they’ve done for me and for this country,” Lanphere said.

“We can’t pay them back enough, but the one thing we can do is never forget them and always respect the service that they have given to us.”

Groups formed along the route, as some onlookers waved as motorcyclists drove by and honked.

“They’re paying honor to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” Kurt Chambers said.

“For those folks to take time out of their schedule and come here and do this ride, it’s pretty awesome to me.”

Susan Baker, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, said she attends the annual event as often as she’s able to.

“I had friends that died in Vietnam, friends that are still in pain from Vietnam. It means a lot to me,” Baker said.

Roy Emanuelson had participated in the ride in previous years and said it’s essential for the public to recognize the meaning of the Memorial Day holiday.

“It’s to remember the veterans who’ve lost their lives in combat and in serving the country, that’s the most important part, remembering that,” Emanuelson said.

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