Maryland lifts capacity limits for restaurants, effective Friday

State capacity limits on dining in Maryland are being lifted at 5 p.m. on Friday.

But during a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said that restaurants and bars will still be limited to seated and distanced service only.

The state is also lifting capacity limits on retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, personal services and indoor recreational establishments. Quarantine requirements and other out-of-state travel restrictions are being lifted, too.

“The time is right,” Hogan said.

Hogan’s action does not preclude counties from keeping their existing health restrictions in place.

The state changes were announced Tuesday as Maryland sees many of its key coronavirus metrics trend in an encouraging direction.

Maryland’s test-positivity rate has dropped to 3.4%, which Hogan said is better than 39 other states’. Maryland’s case rate per 100,000 people has also dropped to 12.9.

Hospitalizations are declining, too: As of Tuesday, they were at 792, the lowest since Nov. 10.

“After just over a year of grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, each day brings us closer to seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel,” Hogan said.

Another notable change will please Orioles fans ahead of Opening Day: Capacity at large venues — both outdoors and indoors — will be expanded to 50%. That includes concert venues and theaters.

Masking and social distancing requirements, however, do remain in place statewide.

And regarding the O’s, Hogan acknowledged that the team, Major League Baseball, and state officials will still need to ensure fans are spaced apart by at least 6 feet. “But hopefully it’s going to be a beautiful day, and I look forward to joining with some folks on Opening Day,” he said.

Hogan also updated the state on its vaccination efforts on Tuesday. A fifth mass-vaccination site will open March 25 in Hagerstown, to serve western Marylanders. Additional mass sites are also being considered, in anticipation of a boost in supply.

That likely won’t be for at least another two weeks, though. During a call with the White House on Tuesday, Hogan said, he was told that the vaccine supply will remain about the same for the next two weeks “before we begin to see a significant increase.”

