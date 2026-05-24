‘A hideous thing to have’: DC-area group pushes back on Trump’s plan for arch near Memorial Circle

On the large plot of land near the Lincoln Memorial, local variations of the group Third Act protested President Donald Trump’s plan to build an arch. nearby.

As the annual Rolling to Remember motorcycle ride made its way across the Memorial Bridge and toward the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday afternoon, a group gathered nearby holding signs and drawing attention to its artwork.

On the large plot of land near the Lincoln Memorial, local variations of the group Third Act protested President Donald Trump’s plan to build an arch nearby. Third Act, according to its website, is composed of elders aiming to protect democracy and the planet.

A large makeshift arch stuck in the ground said “86 Trump’s Arch.” One of its signs said “Arch Sanity.” In honor of Memorial Day, a different version with orange letters said, “They fought for democracy, will you?”

The group has planned a three-day demonstration, scheduled through Tuesday night, with the goal of highlighting its opposition to the arch. It initially asked the National Park Service for a permit to gather at Memorial Circle, where the arch is planned to be built.

But they were told it wasn’t allowed because the federal agency has already secured a permit there for the arch construction, according to Susan Douglas, with Third Act Virginia.

“The arch is gaudy. It’s way too big and it interrupts a very important historical sightline between the Lincoln Memorial here and across the bridge, the Lee House, which is in Arlington Cemetery,” Douglas told WTOP. “That is a sightline that should not be interrupted.”

The group’s criticism comes days after the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the design for the triumphal arch. Trump said D.C. is the “only important and major city” that doesn’t have one.

In June, the National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the project. Inspections at the arch site started earlier this month.

It’s unclear how much the arch project will cost, but a White House official told The Associated Press it likely will be paid for using taxpayer and private funds.

The 250-foot arch is planned for Memorial Circle, and it would include phrases such as “Liberty and Justice for All.” It would feature an observation deck open to the public.

The Federal Aviation Administration is studying the possible risks the arch could pose to flights taking off and landing at nearby Reagan National Airport, CNN reported.

Donna Shaunesey said she joined the demonstration because her parents are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I just think it’s a hideous thing to have happen here,” Shaunesey said. “We’re just here to make sure that this craziness, people pay attention.”

There are several rallies scheduled each day and light projections at night. A choreographed dance across the Memorial Bridge is scheduled, as is a protest during the evening commute Tuesday.

Douglas said with a lot of signs, “We will express our concern about all the issues that we see, not just the arch, and support for vets,” Douglas said.

“We should not be upending the beauty of Washington, D.C., for a vanity project for Trump,” Douglas added.

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