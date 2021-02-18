U.Md. institutes new measures after rise in coronavirus cases on campus

The University of Maryland is taking additional measures after seeing a "significant and concerning increase" in positive coronavirus cases on and around campus.

“Over the past several days, we have seen clusters (defined as three positive cases within a defined area) and outbreaks (defined as five or more positive cases within a defined area) in several locations on and off campus,” university President Darryll J Pines said in a letter to the school community Thursday.

Among measures taking effect until further notice include a limit of five people on student gatherings, both indoors and outdoors — with the exception of in-person instruction — and masks and physical distancing requirements for all gatherings, regardless of location and size.

Students in residences halls and fraternity-sorority housing where positive cases are growing must remain in their units or rooms. They should also not go to in-person classes or visit common facilities.

In addition, the university said that it will have additional coronavirus testing for all asymptomatic students who live in residences where outbreaks or clusters have been reported.

The University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Tuesday announced similar measures that will be in effect until Feb. 26 in response to a recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among students.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.