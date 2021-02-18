Flying? You’ll soon be able to get COVID-19 tests at these 2 DC-area airports

COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Reagan National and Dulles International airports under a contract between the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and health and wellness company XpresCheck.

If you have a flight coming up, you may be able to get a coronavirus test right from the airport.

Both testing sites, which will offer rapid and diagnostic testing, will be located before passengers pass through security.

The testing sites are expected to be fully operational by mid-March, the company said.

At Reagan National, the pop-up testing facility will be located in National Hall at the existing location for XpresSpa, which is the testing firm’s parent company. There will be four testing rooms, and the site will have the capacity to administer at least 300 tests day.

At Dulles International, the testing facilities will be located in the main international terminal, and will feature nine testing room with the capacity to administer over 500 tests a day.

Though diagnostic coronavirus tests are typically covered by insurance, passengers should expect some out-of-pocket costs, ranging from $75 for a PCR test to $200 for a rapid test, according to an XpresCheck price sheet.

XpresCheck provides COVID-19 testing at six U.S. airports, including JFK International, Denver International and Boston Logan International.

“We recognize the important role our COVID-19 testing facilities play in supporting domestic and international air travel by ensuring airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when traveling through our nation’s capital,” XpresSpa CEO Doug Satzman said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires all passengers on international flights coming into the U.S., including U.S. citizens, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

