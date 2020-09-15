CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland removed from New York’s high-risk list

Abigail Constantino

September 15, 2020, 9:59 PM

Those traveling to New York from Maryland won’t need to quarantine, as New York updated its list of high-risk places.

Maryland has been taken off the latest list that was updated on Tuesday. The list is based on a seven-day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents. Maryland’s latest average taken Monday is 8.89.

Maryland landed on the list last week, when its seven-day moving average of positive cases for every 100,000 statewide on Sept. 7 was 10.95.

Virginia remains on the list. See the complete list below.

Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Mississippi		 Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises travelers to check local restrictions before planning trips.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

