Maryland removed from New York’s high-risk list

Those traveling to New York from Maryland won't need to quarantine, as New York updates its list of high-risk places.

Those traveling to New York from Maryland won’t need to quarantine, as New York updated its list of high-risk places.

Maryland has been taken off the latest list that was updated on Tuesday. The list is based on a seven-day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents. Maryland’s latest average taken Monday is 8.89.

Maryland landed on the list last week, when its seven-day moving average of positive cases for every 100,000 statewide on Sept. 7 was 10.95.

Virginia remains on the list. See the complete list below.

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises travelers to check local restrictions before planning trips.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.