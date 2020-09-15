Early deadline this week for Maryland unemployment claims

If you’ve been filing weekly unemployment claims with the state of Maryland, you have less time this week than you might think.

The Maryland Department of Labor said Tuesday that the period for filing a claim for the week ending Sept. 12 will cut off early this week — Wednesday by 5 p.m.

They’re taking the system down to move it to the new BEACON 2.0 system; it’ll be offline until Sunday, and no weekly or new claims can be taken, either online or by phone, the department said.

If you file your weekly claim by Wednesday at 5, you’ll get your payment on time, the department said.

If you don’t, it’ll be delayed but not canceled: Once the system is back up Sunday, the department is giving an extra six days — until Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. — to file a claim for the week ending Sept. 12.