Anne Arundel County schools address concerns around recording classes

Some parents have expressed privacy concerns when it comes to their children being recorded during distance learning at Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Maryland’s Anne Arundel County Public Schools is trying to clear up some confusion and address concerns around how virtual classes will be recorded.

Some parents have expressed privacy concerns when it comes to their children being recorded, and now, teachers are being given three options to record classes in an effort to address concerns.

In classes where all students have permission from parents to be recorded, teachers will record live lessons during each block. Students would still be able to participate once the recording is completed.

In classes where some students may not be permitted to be recorded, teachers have the option of requiring all cameras and microphones be turned off, recording only themselves. Students will be allowed to participate in classes once the recording is complete.

The last option allows teachers to prerecord lessons to post in addition to continuing with live classes as scheduled.

Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County President Russell Leone said there are concerns recording could discourage some kids from participating and creates additional work for teachers.

Though Leone said no system is perfect, the options are a compromise that addresses some of the concerns expressed by parents.

Officials said the goal is to make sure students who may not be able to attend class or those who need to review specific lessons have the resources to do so.

