Md. Democrats push Gov. Hogan for ‘bold’ plan to address COVID-19 disparities

Democrats in Maryland’s congressional delegation are pushing the governor to develop a comprehensive plan for the communities hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

In a letter sent to Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, the lawmakers noted the virus has had a disproportionate impact on black and Hispanic communities. The delegation argues the data documenting cases by ZIP code in the state shows those neighborhoods now require “a bold and comprehensive plan to address these racial disparities.”

The letter was signed by the state’s entire congressional delegation, with the exception of Republican Andy Harris.

The delegation is asking Hogan to increase testing and other resources in hard-hit communities just as he did at the state’s nursing homes and poultry plants on the Eastern Shore, where infection rates also spiked.

A WTOP review of data released by the state shows higher rates of infection in parts of Aspen Hill, Langley Park and Hyattsville, where large populations of racial minorities live. Those ZIP codes also tend to have numerous apartment complexes.

The letter said state data “clearly confirms the disparate impact the COVID-19 is having on communities of color,” and “now we need a bold and comprehensive plan to address the growing challenges facing areas like Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties, as well as the Baltimore region.”

The full letter can be read here.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.