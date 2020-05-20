Montgomery County eyes road to reopening, but ‘not the best idea’ now

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials said they're making strides toward reopening in some capacity. Here's the latest.

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials said Wednesday they’re making strides toward reopening in some capacity, and are eyeing a possible time within the next week or two, but they don’t have a definitive date for Phase One.

“I will say this with cautious optimism, that we have seen positive trends and many of those indicators and metrics” needed to reopen, Chief of Public Health Services Dr. Travis Gayles said. “So, we’re going to continue to look at the data and continue to look at trends, sustained trends, over a 14-day period to guide us in our next steps.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was also optimistic.

“Assuming the data generally continues the way it’s been, we should be able to accomplish this within the next week or two,” he said, but added he was hesitant to offer a set date.

“I’ve always been reluctant to put out a date because the date becomes the story rather than the conditions and the county being the story,” Elrich said. “None of us is happy being closed. All of us would probably like to go back resuming more normal-ish lives than we’ve been able to live under this.”

“But, if everybody’s focused on a day instead of thinking about what it’s going to take to get to that day, I think it just creates more problems than it’s worth,” he added.

Elrich said one concern is opening things up too quickly, seeing a huge spike in cases and swamping hospital capacity.

“But, again, this isn’t a decision we make for any other reason other than the health data tells us it’s not the best idea right now,” Elrich said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Elrich also commented on the drug remdesivir, which has shown early promise in helping COVID-19 patients recover from the virus. He said he spoke with the heads of a county hospital Wednesday, asked about remdesivir and how much of the drug they received.

“And this is the thing, this is where people’s promises don’t match reality,” Elrich said. “He had enough doses for three patients. That’s what they got.”

“So, you look at glimpses of things and you realize there’s a lot of possibility here that could bend these curves and alter not just the infection rates, but the outcomes,” he said.

Elrich emphasized the importance of testing and contact tracing, adding, “that’s the kind of thing that brings this virus under control is isolating people who are sick as quickly as possible, so they don’t go through that period when they’re spreading, and they’re spreading because they don’t know they’re sick.”

“If we could eliminate that period or cut it down to just a day or two, it would have an impact on how many more infections get spread in the community. So, I think that contact tracing is going to be critically important for us to do and to do it with tests.”

Montgomery Co.’s coronavirus numbers

Montgomery County reported 102 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 9,052. Nine more people have also died in the county, for a total of 474, according to the health department.